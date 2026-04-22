What is a ‘super’ El Niño?

You’re going to hear a lot about El Niño this year.

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It’s a pattern of unusually warm water in the Pacific that can shift weather worldwide, often bringing wetter winters to Southern California. Forecasters say there’s over a 90% chance it develops by fall, and it could be a strong one.



That doesn’t guarantee anything, though. Some “super” El Niño years have brought major storms and flooding, while others have ended up pretty average. Still, the odds tilt toward more rain and potentially more flooding and coastal damage. Tom spoke with L.A. Times reporter Alex Wigglesworth, who recently published a piece on this weather pattern.