Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:14
What is a ‘super’ El Niño?
California

What is a ‘super’ El Niño?

You’re going to hear a lot about El Niño this year.

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., JUNE 26, 2019Los Angeles Times Staff bio photo of Alexandra Wigglesworth (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
By Tom Carroll and Alex Wigglesworth
It’s a pattern of unusually warm water in the Pacific that can shift weather worldwide, often bringing wetter winters to Southern California. Forecasters say there’s over a 90% chance it develops by fall, and it could be a strong one.

That doesn’t guarantee anything, though. Some “super” El Niño years have brought major storms and flooding, while others have ended up pretty average. Still, the odds tilt toward more rain and potentially more flooding and coastal damage. Tom spoke with L.A. Times reporter Alex Wigglesworth, who recently published a piece on this weather pattern.
California
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

Alex Wigglesworth

Alex Wigglesworth is a reporter who covers the Inland Empire and Mojave Desert communities for the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement