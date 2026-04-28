I tried the $1,500 Noma LA tasting menu. Is it worth it?

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The Noma LA menu consists of 16 courses reflecting the restaurant’s innovations with ingredients from California, like acorn and cactus. The meal costs about $94 per course, often no more than a few morsels. Our food writer’s experience lasted 4 hours and 37 minutes.