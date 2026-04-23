Food in L.A. is expensive… so why not have SoCal sports teams chip in?

A new app helps track all sports-related meal deals.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Here are three examples:

If the Dodgers strike out seven batters—get a free Jumbo Jack with the purchase of a large drink.

If LAFC scores in the first half at home—get a $6 lunch chicken plate at Ono Hawaiian BBQ.

Angels win? Get free fries with a $2 purchase.



This stuff is happening all the time… but it’s hard to keep track of what deals are happening where. Many times, you only have 24 hours to take advantage of them. And most deals require their own apps.



Luckily, someone finally built a free app that tracks all of it in one place. It’s called Meal Steals, and it was created by software programmer Matt Solomon.



Tom interviewed the creator and asked him, “Why build this app?”



It also features a map function, so you can see what’s close to you.