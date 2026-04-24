Founding documents now on view at USC Fisher Museum

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The National Archive’s Freedom Plane exhibit has landed at the USC Fisher Museum, bringing with it some of the country’s founding documents. Reporter Christopher Buchanan wrote all about the exhibit, here’s what folks had to say after seeing it for the first time. If you’d like to visit, the free exhibit runs until May 3. Check out the full story at latimes.com