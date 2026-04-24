Founding documents now on view at USC Fisher Museum

The National Archive’s Freedom Plane exhibit has landed at the USC Fisher Museum, bringing with it some of the country’s founding documents. Reporter Christopher Buchanan wrote all about the exhibit, here’s what folks had to say after seeing it for the first time. If you’d like to visit, the free exhibit runs until May 3. Check out the full story at latimes.com
Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.
Christopher Buchanan is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, he covered national and state politics, protests, higher education and American subculture. Buchanan’s work has been featured in NBC, Politico, CalMatters, NPR and American Banker, the latter as a member of the Dow Jones News Fund, and he was a 2025 breaking news intern at The Times.