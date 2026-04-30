L.A.’s best rotisserie chicken may be at this former gas station in Pasadena

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The pollo a la brasa, or Peruvian-style chicken at Loli Farms in Pasadena may be the best rotisserie chicken in the city.



Cooked in a wood-burning oven, the chicken hums with a gentle smokiness and a complex, fruity chile flavor that’s warm, rounded and highly addictive.



The restaurant is a celebration of Peruvian culture and cuisine, with a small market area and a menu that boasts loaded salchipapas, lomo saltado in sandwich form and liters of Inca Kola.