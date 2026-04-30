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L.A.’s best rotisserie chicken may be at this former gas station in Pasadena
Food

L.A.’s best rotisserie chicken may be at this former gas station in Pasadena

Los Angeles Times staffer Jenn Harris
Mark Potts.
By Jenn Harris and Mark E. Potts
The pollo a la brasa, or Peruvian-style chicken at Loli Farms in Pasadena may be the best rotisserie chicken in the city.

Cooked in a wood-burning oven, the chicken hums with a gentle smokiness and a complex, fruity chile flavor that’s warm, rounded and highly addictive.

The restaurant is a celebration of Peruvian culture and cuisine, with a small market area and a menu that boasts loaded salchipapas, lomo saltado in sandwich form and liters of Inca Kola.
Food
Jenn Harris

Jenn Harris is a restaurant critic for the Food section of the Los Angeles Times. She was a finalist for the 2025 James Beard Award for criticism, and holds a bachelor’s degree in literary journalism from UC Irvine and a master’s in journalism from USC. Follow her @Jenn_Harris_.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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