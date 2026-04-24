A glamorous new karaoke lounge comes to West Hollywood

Brothers Leo and Oliver Kremer are bringing their dreams to life in an all new karaoke bar. Mic Drop features 13 private rooms, an electrifying main stage, booming sound systems, good eats, and even a macrophone. Staff Writer Kailyn Brown visited on opening night and tells you all about it. Check out her full article at latimes.com
Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.