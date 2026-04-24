A glamorous new karaoke lounge comes to West Hollywood

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Brothers Leo and Oliver Kremer are bringing their dreams to life in an all new karaoke bar. Mic Drop features 13 private rooms, an electrifying main stage, booming sound systems, good eats, and even a macrophone. Staff Writer Kailyn Brown visited on opening night and tells you all about it. Check out her full article at latimes.com