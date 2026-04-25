Emo Nite brings Ashlee Simpson, 3OH!3 to festival

Stagecoach may be a country festival but it had some Warped Tour vibes Friday when Emo Nite came to Diplo’s Honky Tonk. In addition to playing remixed hits from the likes of Fall Out Boy, Paramore, My Chemical Romance and All-American Rejects before bringing out special guests Ashlee Simpson and 3OH!3.
Assistant editor Vanessa Franko oversees audience engagement for the Los Angeles Times’ Entertainment and Arts section. She was previously the digital director of entertainment and features at the Southern California News Group.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.