Emo Nite brings Ashlee Simpson, 3OH!3 to festival

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Stagecoach may be a country festival but it had some Warped Tour vibes Friday when Emo Nite came to Diplo’s Honky Tonk. In addition to playing remixed hits from the likes of Fall Out Boy, Paramore, My Chemical Romance and All-American Rejects before bringing out special guests Ashlee Simpson and 3OH!3.