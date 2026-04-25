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VIDEO | 00:48
Emo Nite brings Ashlee Simpson, 3OH!3 to festival
Entertainment & Arts

Emo Nite brings Ashlee Simpson, 3OH!3 to festival

By Vanessa Franko
Mikael Wood and Mark E. Potts
Stagecoach may be a country festival but it had some Warped Tour vibes Friday when Emo Nite came to Diplo’s Honky Tonk. In addition to playing remixed hits from the likes of Fall Out Boy, Paramore, My Chemical Romance and All-American Rejects before bringing out special guests Ashlee Simpson and 3OH!3.
Entertainment & Arts
Vanessa Franko

Assistant editor Vanessa Franko oversees audience engagement for the Los Angeles Times’ Entertainment and Arts section. She was previously the digital director of entertainment and features at the Southern California News Group.

Mikael Wood

Mikael Wood is pop music critic for the Los Angeles Times.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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