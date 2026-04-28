Voices
The man charged with assaulting her walked free. She worked to put him behind bars
In 2023, Shira Scott Astrof testified against a man accused of sexually assaulting her eight years earlier. At the time, she explained her decision in a letter to the editor of the Los Angeles Times, and encouraged other victims to speak out. Despite her testimony, the man received a four-year suspended sentence and was freed. Over the next two years, she tracked his actions and eventually found evidence that he had violated the terms of his probation. She testified again, and he is now serving a four-year prison sentence. She urges other sexual assault survivors to hear her story and find their voices.
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