What to snag at the ‘And Just Like That’ auction

If you’ve ever imagined yourself at Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic desk or perhaps in one of her chic looks, this auction may be the place for you. Online bidding for the sale kicked off earlier this month and will conclude with a live two-day event at the auction house’s Gardena location on April 30 and May 1. Staff writer Kailyn Brown takes a tour with style expert George Kotsiopoulos and tells you all about what to expect. Read the full story at latimes.com
Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.