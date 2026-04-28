What to snag at the ‘And Just Like That’ auction

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If you’ve ever imagined yourself at Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic desk or perhaps in one of her chic looks, this auction may be the place for you. Online bidding for the sale kicked off earlier this month and will conclude with a live two-day event at the auction house’s Gardena location on April 30 and May 1. Staff writer Kailyn Brown takes a tour with style expert George Kotsiopoulos and tells you all about what to expect. Read the full story at latimes.com