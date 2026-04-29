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April 30th is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day
California

April 30th is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Brenda Elizondo
Video Journalist Follow
April 30 marks National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.

@sbacarecenter is one of many no-kill shelters in California where staff and volunteers care for animals with special needs, including long-term resident cats, some of whom have lived there for almost a decade.

The center is offering a two-for-one adoption fee for cats this Friday.
California
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

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