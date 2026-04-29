April 30th is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

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April 30 marks National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.



@sbacarecenter is one of many no-kill shelters in California where staff and volunteers care for animals with special needs, including long-term resident cats, some of whom have lived there for almost a decade.



The center is offering a two-for-one adoption fee for cats this Friday.