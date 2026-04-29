How A Pickle Ball Group Chat Became Fire Survivors’ Lifeline
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After the first sign of fire was spotted in the foothills above Altadena, a WhatsApp chat meant to set up pickleball games started going off. As the devastation became clear, that chat soon turned into a community disaster hub. The Eaton Fire Survivors Network — now known as the Every Fire Survivors Network — is composed of thousands of people across LA’s burn zones who are fighting to rebuild their community — and taking on the insurance industry while they’re at it.
GUEST: Joy Chen, Executive Director, Every Fire Survivors Network
GUEST: Joy Chen, Executive Director, Every Fire Survivors Network