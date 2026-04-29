Darth Vader arrives at Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge

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Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland has officially turned back the clock. Out is Kylo Ren. And in is Darth Vader. The famed “Star Wars” villain is as of today meeting guests daily and then stalking the area on the prowl for Luke Skywalker. Other characters introduced to Galaxy’s Edge’s daily operations today include Han and Leia (Luke first appeared in a limited capacity last year). We’ll have more on the changes and what they mean for the land in our new theme park column, Mr. Todd’s Wild Ride, which publishes each Tuesday.