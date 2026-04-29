Darth Vader arrives at Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland has officially turned back the clock. Out is Kylo Ren. And in is Darth Vader. The famed “Star Wars” villain is as of today meeting guests daily and then stalking the area on the prowl for Luke Skywalker. Other characters introduced to Galaxy’s Edge’s daily operations today include Han and Leia (Luke first appeared in a limited capacity last year). We’ll have more on the changes and what they mean for the land in our new theme park column, Mr. Todd’s Wild Ride, which publishes each Tuesday.
Todd Martens is a features columnist at the Los Angeles Times who writes about theme parks and West Coast Experiences, among other topics. His weekly newsletter, Mr. Todd’s Wild Ride, covers the ever-changing world of theme parks from SoCal. Martens joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007 and has covered a mix of interactive entertainment as its game critic and pop music as a reporter and editor. Previously, he reported on the music business for Billboard Magazine.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.