How to avoid street sweeping tickets: the sequel

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Last week, we published a video about biweekly street sweeping in the city of L.A. and setting up email reminders. We received comments from people saying they still get ticketed even on weeks where no street cleaning takes place. Some of those people mentioned living in cities like Santa Monica or WeHo. The original video refers specifically to the city of L.A., not L.A. county.



An Instagram user added a community note citing L.A. county’s website, but again, our video and the sources we cited were about the *city* of L.A., not L.A. county.



To clear up the confusion on whether or not ticketing happens during off weeks in the city of L.A., we reached out to the Department of Transportation for comment. Here is their response in full:



“LADOT follows the Bureau of Street Services (BSS) street sweeping schedule, available at [streets.lacity.gov], and does not issue citations when BSS cancels or does not schedule service. While LADOT’s parking enforcement officers receive biweekly schedules and assigned routes, discrepancies can occur when scheduled routes are canceled without prior notice. LADOT prepares a bi-weekly street sweeping citation cancellation list to identify and cancel citations issued in error. If a citation has already been paid, LADOT’s Parking Violations Bureau contacts the recipient by mail with instructions on how to request reimbursement.



If you believe you received a citation in error and would like to contest it, you may contact the Parking Violations Bureau online [...] or by phone at (866) 561-9742.”



As mentioned in the original video, if you live in the city of L.A. you can sign up for email reminders about street sweeping at streets.lacity.gov.