Micro Fat Transfer vs Fillers: Dr. Paul Nassif Explains the Future of Facial Rejuvenation

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What if the future of facial rejuvenation isn’t synthetic—but your own biology? In this episode of Live and Well, we sit down with renowned facial plastic surgeon Dr. Paul Nassif to break down the rising shift from traditional fillers to micro fat transfer. Known for his precision work and complex revision cases (and as a star of Botched), Dr. Nassif explains why more experts are rethinking long-term use of fillers—from migration to hidden scar tissue—and how these trends are shaping the next era of aesthetics. Dr. Nassif also unpacks the nuances between micro fat and nano fat, where and how fat is placed in the face, and what really happens as your body ages, loses volume, or changes with weight fluctuations. Whether you’re filler-curious, considering facial rejuvenation, or just want to understand what’s actually happening beneath the skin, this episode delivers a clear, expert-led look at where beauty—and science—are headed next.