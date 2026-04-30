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VIDEO | 01:50
Meet Topa Topa, a 60-year-old California condor who helped save the species from extinction.
California

Meet Topa Topa, a 60-year-old California condor who helped save the species from extinction.

Part of a long-running breeding and conservation effort, his lineage has helped rebuild a population that once dwindled to just a few dozen birds.

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tom Carroll
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The zoo marked his 60th “hatchday” last week, a milestone for one of the program’s most important birds.

Tom Carroll stopped by to chat with zoo staff to learn more and if you want to read about Topa Topa, check out lazoo.org
California
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

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