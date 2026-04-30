Meet Topa Topa, a 60-year-old California condor who helped save the species from extinction.

Part of a long-running breeding and conservation effort, his lineage has helped rebuild a population that once dwindled to just a few dozen birds.

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The zoo marked his 60th “hatchday” last week, a milestone for one of the program’s most important birds.



Tom Carroll stopped by to chat with zoo staff to learn more and if you want to read about Topa Topa, check out lazoo.org