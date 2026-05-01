Amid backlash over World Cup parking and transportation, LA Metro offers a solution

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Ticket prices are just the start of the soaring expenses many fans will face while trying to watch World Cup games this summer.



It will cost $1.75 to get to SoFi Stadium on a combination of buses or trains from as far away as Claremont and Simi Valley. That’s also what it costs to get to the Inglewood venue on any other day of the year; only two of the 11 World Cup cities in the U.S. are offering less expensive public transportation.