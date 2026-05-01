Backstage with Sasha Keable at Blue Note

British Colombian singer Sasha Keable graced the stage at Blue Note L.A. last week. Before her show, Staff Writer Kailyn Brown went backstage. Here’s what Sasha had to say about the upcoming album, her pre-show ritual and more.
Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.