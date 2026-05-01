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VIDEO | 01:41
Backstage with Sasha Keable at Blue Note
Music

Backstage with Sasha Keable at Blue Note

Kailyn Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
Quincy Bowie Jr. staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Kailyn Brown and Quincy Bowie Jr.
British Colombian singer Sasha Keable graced the stage at Blue Note L.A. last week. Before her show, Staff Writer Kailyn Brown went backstage. Here’s what Sasha had to say about the upcoming album, her pre-show ritual and more.
MusicEntertainment & Arts
Kailyn Brown

Kailyn Brown is a lifestyle reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as a staff writer for Los Angeles Magazine and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Quincy Bowie Jr.

Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.

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