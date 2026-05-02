How to build a kite with the Times’ Weekend section

This Sunday in The Times’ Weekend section, you will find a kite design that you can make at home. After building your kite, join us at Clockshop’s Kite Festival from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 9 at the Los Angeles State Historic Park in Chinatown. The Times will have a table there, and we would love to see your newspaper kites! Thank you for supporting local journalism (and having a little fun along the way).
Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.
Jaclyn Cosgrove covers the (great!) outdoors at the Los Angeles Times. They started at The Times in 2017 and have written about wildfires, culture, protests, crime and county government. In 2022, they managed For Your Mind, a yearlong mental health project. Cosgrove is originally from rural Oklahoma and is a proud Oklahoma State University graduate.