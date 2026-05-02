How to build a kite with the Times’ Weekend section

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This Sunday in The Times’ Weekend section, you will find a kite design that you can make at home. After building your kite, join us at Clockshop’s Kite Festival from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 9 at the Los Angeles State Historic Park in Chinatown. The Times will have a table there, and we would love to see your newspaper kites! Thank you for supporting local journalism (and having a little fun along the way).