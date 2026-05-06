Our Gen Z reporter and her millennial boss try to get tickets to Olivia Rodrigo’s tour

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Was anyone able to buy Olivia Rodrigo tickets? Because, damn, it’s brutal out here. Our Gen Z video journalist and resident Olivia Rodrigo stan @bexcastillo nearly became unraveled trying to buy tickets through whatever means necessary — including roping her millennial boss into the mission. Check out our recap to find out if it was a success.



Did you manage to snag tickets to the Unraveled Tour? Let us know in the comments.