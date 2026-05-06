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VIDEO | 02:36
Our Gen Z reporter and her millennial boss try to get tickets to Olivia Rodrigo’s tour
Entertainment & Arts

Our Gen Z reporter and her millennial boss try to get tickets to Olivia Rodrigo’s tour

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
Mark Potts.
By Rebecca Castillo and Mark E. Potts
Was anyone able to buy Olivia Rodrigo tickets? Because, damn, it’s brutal out here. Our Gen Z video journalist and resident Olivia Rodrigo stan @bexcastillo nearly became unraveled trying to buy tickets through whatever means necessary — including roping her millennial boss into the mission. Check out our recap to find out if it was a success.

Did you manage to snag tickets to the Unraveled Tour? Let us know in the comments.
Entertainment & Arts
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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