Our Gen Z reporter and her millennial boss try to get tickets to Olivia Rodrigo’s tour
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Was anyone able to buy Olivia Rodrigo tickets? Because, damn, it’s brutal out here. Our Gen Z video journalist and resident Olivia Rodrigo stan @bexcastillo nearly became unraveled trying to buy tickets through whatever means necessary — including roping her millennial boss into the mission. Check out our recap to find out if it was a success.
Did you manage to snag tickets to the Unraveled Tour? Let us know in the comments.
Did you manage to snag tickets to the Unraveled Tour? Let us know in the comments.