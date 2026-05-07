The Political Firefight To Be L.A.’s Mayor
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There’s a big election this year, and we are not just talking about the congressional midterm races. There’s a lot of consequential local races, too, including one for LA’s next mayor. As incumbent mayor Karen Bass Bass campaigns to stay in office, there’s a big question about how much LA’s fire recovery will dominate the political narrative — and your vote. There’s more than a dozen candidates currently on the ballot. Can Bass hold on to her seat? Or could councilmember Nithya Raman or reality star Spencer Pratt take it?
GUEST: Noah Goldberg, City Hall Reporter, Los Angeles Times.
GUEST: Noah Goldberg, City Hall Reporter, Los Angeles Times.