L.A. hasn’t seen an Armenian restaurant like this before

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Arthur Grigoryan’s Yerord Mas opened in January in a former doughnut shop in Glendale. His menu captures a zeitgeist take on Armenian cuisine, shaped by family heritage and Grigoryan’s culinary training. The viral basturma brisket sandwich is a phenomenon, its ingredients reimagined through techniques inspired by Texas BBQ and blending Armenian, Egyptian and Lebanese influences.

