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VIDEO | 01:37
My girlfriends and I need a staycation. Where should we go?
Lifestyle

My girlfriends and I need a staycation. Where should we go?

Kailyn Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
Mark Potts.
By Kailyn Brown and Mark E. Potts
In this episode, we are helping a reader plan a girls weekend in L.A. They are looking for hotel recommendations along with places to dance, relax and eat good food. Email us with your questions about L.A. and we will help you plan a great time.
Lifestyle
Kailyn Brown

Kailyn Brown is a lifestyle reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as a staff writer for Los Angeles Magazine and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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