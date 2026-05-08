My girlfriends and I need a staycation. Where should we go?

In this episode, we are helping a reader plan a girls weekend in L.A. They are looking for hotel recommendations along with places to dance, relax and eat good food. Email us with your questions about L.A. and we will help you plan a great time.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.