What We’re Into: Dover Sole Market’s parking lot poke

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New online-only, order-ahead seafood service Dover Sole Market is vending some of the city’s top poke — and it’s picked up from the owner’s hatchback in a parking lot. Every week founder Kelsey Sachi Lee transforms high-grade big-eye tuna into shoyu ahi and spicy tuna that’s reminiscent of the poke found during her upbringing in Oahu. Now, it can be found in Koreatown and Sherman Oaks, too.