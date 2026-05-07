What We’re Into: Dover Sole Market’s parking lot poke

New online-only, order-ahead seafood service Dover Sole Market is vending some of the city’s top poke — and it’s picked up from the owner’s hatchback in a parking lot. Every week founder Kelsey Sachi Lee transforms high-grade big-eye tuna into shoyu ahi and spicy tuna that’s reminiscent of the poke found during her upbringing in Oahu. Now, it can be found in Koreatown and Sherman Oaks, too.
Stephanie Breijo is a reporter for the Food section and the author of its weekly news column. Previously, she served as the restaurants and bars editor for Time Out Los Angeles, and prior to that, the award-winning food editor of Richmond magazine in Richmond, Va. Born and primarily raised in Los Angeles, she believes L.A. to be the finest food city in the country and might be biased on that count but doesn’t believe she’s wrong.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.