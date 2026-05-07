Commit to Less, Show Up More: Joyful Movement & Fitness for Every Life Stage

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What if the secret to getting stronger wasn’t doing more—but doing less, consistently? In this episode of Live and Well, Melissa Magsaysay sits down with Sculpt Society founder Megan Roup to unpack a refreshing, sustainable approach to fitness that actually works. From her early struggles with body image and the pressures of the dance world to building a global fitness platform, Megan shares how she redefined movement as something joyful, inclusive, and empowering—not punishing. The conversation dives into why extreme workouts and “all-or-nothing” mindsets often backfire, and how shorter, well-programmed workouts can be more effective for long-term results. They also explore how fitness needs evolve across life stages—from your 20s to pregnancy, postpartum, and midlife—and why the industry is finally starting to acknowledge conversations around perimenopause, hormones, and women’s health. Megan breaks down common misconceptions around strength training, low-impact workouts, and the idea that you have to be drenched in sweat for a workout to “count.” If you’ve ever struggled to stay motivated, felt intimidated by fitness trends, or wondered how to create a routine that actually sticks—this episode is your permission slip to simplify.