Advertisement
VIDEO | 00:46
404 takes the new subway
California

404 takes the new subway

After 65 years, the first phase of the D Line extension is complete.

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Tom Carroll and Rebecca Castillo
Tom and Rebecca took to the subway to give a brief history of this landmark moment.

This extension includes three new stops along Wilshire Boulevard. Phase two will be completed by the end of 2027 and extend the D Line all the way to Westwood.
California
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

Advertisement