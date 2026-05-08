404 takes the new subway

After 65 years, the first phase of the D Line extension is complete.

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Tom and Rebecca took to the subway to give a brief history of this landmark moment.



This extension includes three new stops along Wilshire Boulevard. Phase two will be completed by the end of 2027 and extend the D Line all the way to Westwood.