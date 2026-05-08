Californians were on the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship. Is there a risk to the public?

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Some California residents were among the 147 passengers and staff aboard a luxury cruise ship stricken by a suspected outbreak of hantavirus that has left three people dead and several others severely ill, officials confirmed Thursday.



On April 1, 114 guests boarded the cruise ship in Ushuaia, Argentina. Twenty-three days later, 30 passengers — including six people from the United States — disembarked on a stop in St. Helena, a remote island about 1,100 miles off the coast of Africa, according to the cruise operator Oceanwide Expeditions.



In a statement Wednesday, the CDC said that the risk to the American public “is extremely low” at this time.