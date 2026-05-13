Experts are predicting a sharky summer. Here’s why it’s good for SoCal

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Shark sightings have surged at Southern California beaches during an unusually warm spring, and experts predict a ‘sharky summer’ ahead.



Juvenile great whites seen near local shores do not view humans as food, and the risk of negative encounters is low.



Sharks play an essential role in balancing ocean ecosystems; their presence signals a healthy marine environment.