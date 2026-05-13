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VIDEO | 01:23
Experts are predicting a sharky summer. Here’s why it’s good for SoCal
California

Experts are predicting a sharky summer. Here’s why it’s good for SoCal

Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Mark Potts.
By Clara Harter and Mark E. Potts
Shark sightings have surged at Southern California beaches during an unusually warm spring, and experts predict a ‘sharky summer’ ahead.

Juvenile great whites seen near local shores do not view humans as food, and the risk of negative encounters is low.

Sharks play an essential role in balancing ocean ecosystems; their presence signals a healthy marine environment.
California
Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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