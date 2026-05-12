For the sake of their future, Lakers should bid farewell to LeBron James

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The Lakers should let LeBron James walk when he becomes a free agent this summer because he’s hurting the team’s chances of building a title-contending team.



James showed visible fatigue carrying a shorthanded roster even if his statline is still mostly impressive.



Parting with James would help the Lakers build a younger roster, compensate Austin Reaves and embrace the sustained success model the Dodgers ownership group prioritizes.