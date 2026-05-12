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For the sake of their future, Lakers should bid farewell to LeBron James
Sports

For the sake of their future, Lakers should bid farewell to LeBron James

Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke
Mark Potts.
By Bill Plaschke and Mark E. Potts
The Lakers should let LeBron James walk when he becomes a free agent this summer because he’s hurting the team’s chances of building a title-contending team.

James showed visible fatigue carrying a shorthanded roster even if his statline is still mostly impressive.

Parting with James would help the Lakers build a younger roster, compensate Austin Reaves and embrace the sustained success model the Dodgers ownership group prioritizes.
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Bill Plaschke

Bill Plaschke, an L.A. Times Sports columnist since 1996, is a member of the National Sports Media Hall of Fame and California Sports Hall of Fame. He has been named national Sports Columnist of the Year nine times by the Associated Press, and twice by the Society of Professional Journalists and National Headliner Awards. He is the author of six books, including a collection of his columns entitled “Plaschke: Good Sports, Spoilsports, Foul Balls and Oddballs.” Plaschke was also a panelist on the popular ESPN daily talk show, “Around the Horn.” He is in the national Big Brothers/Big Sisters Alumni Hall of Fame and has been named Man of the Year by the Los Angeles Big Brothers/Big Sisters as well as receiving a Pursuit of Justice Award from the California Women’s Law Center. Plaschke has appeared in a movie (“Ali”), a dramatic HBO series (“Luck”) and, in a crowning cultural moment he still does not quite understand, his name can be found in a rap song “Females Welcome” by Asher Roth.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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