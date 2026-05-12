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Trump on Iran war, American financial situations. “I don’t think about it”
World & Nation

Trump on Iran war, American financial situations. “I don’t think about it”

Mark Potts.
By Mark E. Potts
Senior Editor for Video Subscribe
The Trump administration has repeatedly framed the war in Iran as a quick, winnable fight, vowing to defeat the Islamic Republic “totally and decisively” — incomparable to the “dumb” wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Ahead of his trip to China, President Trump talked to reporters about inflation and the war in Iran. He said that Iran “can’t have a nuclear weapon.”
World & Nation
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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