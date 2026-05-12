Trump on Iran war, American financial situations. “I don’t think about it”

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The Trump administration has repeatedly framed the war in Iran as a quick, winnable fight, vowing to defeat the Islamic Republic “totally and decisively” — incomparable to the “dumb” wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.



Ahead of his trip to China, President Trump talked to reporters about inflation and the war in Iran. He said that Iran “can’t have a nuclear weapon.”