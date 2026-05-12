Aerospace & Defense Summit 2026 Official Trailer
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The Future of Space Exploration, Global Defense & Economic Expansion, Led by the People Shaping It.
Space is the backbone of modern security, global connectivity and economic competition. The race to lead this domain is already underway, and the strategic decisions defining the next decade are being made right now. On May 15, 2026, LA Times Studios and NantStudios, both Los Angeles Times Media Group (LATMG) companies, are joining forces with Arizona State University to host a premier summit uniting the key policymakers, defense leaders and innovators actively shaping our orbital future.
Join us for a day of discussions, featuring highly sought-after experts in the field.
Space is the backbone of modern security, global connectivity and economic competition. The race to lead this domain is already underway, and the strategic decisions defining the next decade are being made right now. On May 15, 2026, LA Times Studios and NantStudios, both Los Angeles Times Media Group (LATMG) companies, are joining forces with Arizona State University to host a premier summit uniting the key policymakers, defense leaders and innovators actively shaping our orbital future.
Join us for a day of discussions, featuring highly sought-after experts in the field.