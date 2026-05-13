“I Love Boosters” free gas giveaway causes chaos in Pico Robertson

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How long would you wait in line for free gas. Keke Palmer’s new movie, “I Love Boosters,” was giving away fuel at a station in Pico-Robertson. Some people drove all the way from San Bernardino for a free tank of gas. Here’s what they had to say.