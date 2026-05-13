“I Love Boosters” free gas giveaway causes chaos in Pico Robertson

How long would you wait in line for free gas. Keke Palmer’s new movie, “I Love Boosters,” was giving away fuel at a station in Pico-Robertson. Some people drove all the way from San Bernardino for a free tank of gas. Here’s what they had to say.
Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.