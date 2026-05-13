Is the USC vs. Notre Dame rivalry back? Negotiations have resumed

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Six months after one of college football’s most storied rivalries stalled, USC and Notre Dame are in active discussions to resume play, The Times has learned. It’s not clear yet when the rivalry series will return or what the terms will be.



A person familiar with the discussions not authorized to talk about them publicly told The Times that Notre Dame is now willing to discuss playing the game earlier in the season, which had previously been a sticking point