Latin American cuisines are front and center during L.A.’s Dine Latino Restaurant Week

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Over 200 Latino restaurants throughout L.A. County are participating in Dine Latino Restaurant Week with prix-fixe menus, discounts and special dishes from May 12—24.



The fifth anniversary of the dining event comes after a challenging year for Latino restaurants, including ICE raids and rising industry costs.