Recovery, From The People’s Perspective: ‘It’s About To Get A Lot Worse’
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About 2 in 3 fire survivors are still displaced and, as coverage for temporary housing disappears, that number could get increase. That’s according to the latest report from Department of Angels, a nonprofit that regularly surveys survivors from both the Eaton and Palisades Fires to monitor how the recovery from the L.A. fires is going. As people continue to wait on insurance payouts and building materials get more expensive, the hope that many people had for rebuilding their homes is dwindling.
This “hope gap” underscores the need for the nearly $34 billion in Federal funds that California Gov. Gavin Newsom has requested. Additionally, on May 8, Newsom asked for a 12-month extension from Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster assistance program for the fire victims.
GUESTS:
Andrew King, Eaton Fire Survivor and Head of Community Engagement and Education for Department of Angels
Miguel Santana, President & Chief Executive Officer, California Community Foundation, and co-founder of the Department of Angels with Snapchat’s Evan Spiegel.
This “hope gap” underscores the need for the nearly $34 billion in Federal funds that California Gov. Gavin Newsom has requested. Additionally, on May 8, Newsom asked for a 12-month extension from Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster assistance program for the fire victims.
GUESTS:
Andrew King, Eaton Fire Survivor and Head of Community Engagement and Education for Department of Angels
Miguel Santana, President & Chief Executive Officer, California Community Foundation, and co-founder of the Department of Angels with Snapchat’s Evan Spiegel.