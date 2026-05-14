Vin Diesel talks 25th anniversary of ‘Fast & Furious’ at special Cannes screening

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“Fast & Furious” played a special midnight screening at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. Actor Vin Diesel, star of the franchise, spoke to the crowd ahead of the screening about his history with the festival and what the film’s fans mean to him.