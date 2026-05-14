Recovery Isn’t An Afterthought: Moving Through Life with Less Pain and More Ease

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Most people think recovery happens after the workout. According to Dr. Jason Wersland, that’s the biggest mistake we make. On this episode of Live & Well, the Therabody founder & recovery expert explains why recovery should happen before, during, and after movement — not just when you’re already sore. From activating the nervous system before exercise to reducing burnout and speeding up rebound between sets, Dr. J breaks down how elite athletes use recovery as part of performance itself. He also shares the science behind pain relief, nervous system regulation, blood flow, and why staying ahead of soreness can help prevent injuries, improve mobility, and keep your body performing at its best. Whether you’re training hard or just trying to move without pain, this episode will change the way you think about recovery.