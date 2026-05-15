Straight to the Point: Inside the Maduro Raid Part II

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BREAKING: First Look Inside Maduro Whistleblowers $50 Million Dollar Rewards For Justice Claim; Detailed Source Intelligence Revealed 20 Miles of Underground Tunnels, Ministry of Defense Bunker Schematics, Armored Convoy Movements & Route Vulnerabilities, Modified Escape Plane Cleared for Turkey, and Venezuelan Military Preparedness For Ground Invasion.



This week on Straight to the Point, part II of our exclusive sit down Wesley Tabor and “Mack,” two former DEA operatives with more than 40 years of combined experience in the global drug wars. Based on sworn affidavits, Wesley and Mac activated high level sources within “every node” of the Maduro regime, providing critical intelligence to DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) and DELTA that led to the successful capture of the Venezuelan dictator by American authorities.



We walk through the actual intelligence packet submitted for their $50 million Rewards for Justice claim. The extraordinary never-before-seen documents include photos and videos of anti-air defenses, schematics for roughly 20 miles of underground tunnels, detailed Ministry of Defense bunker layouts, Maduro’s armored convoy specifics, a modified Embraer aircraft with expanded fuel tanks and clearance to reach Turkey, and more.



Now almost five months since the successful raid that captured Nicolás Maduro, the sources who provided this intelligence remain in hiding and under threat while the U.S. government has still given no response on the $50 million reward claim.



We reached out to the DEA multiple times. The DEA did not respond to our questions, including allegations DEA Administrator Cole has been “bragging” about taking down Maduro and claiming he was running the sources.



A spokesperson for the Justice Department declined to comment. The DOJ has oversight for the DEA.



The Rewards for Justice Program confirmed receipt of our questions but did not answer them.