The sisters preserving one of L.A.’s oldest Thai restaurants

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Sisters Amanda and Katy grew up watching their parents build one of Los Angeles’ oldest Thai restaurants. Since Chao Krung Thai first opened on Fairfax Ave in 1974 it’s been a pillar of L.A.’s Thai community and also a site of cultural negotiation, adapting Thai-style flavors to American palates. Over fifty years later, the sisters have bought the building and doubled down on authenticity. Today they’re serving authentic family recipes with an upscale feel in addition to running several other food projects and restaurants that draw on their rich culture and experiences growing up in So-Cal.