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Tommy’s Original celebrates 80 years with a deal, but how long should you wait?
California

Tommy’s Original celebrates 80 years with a deal, but how long should you wait?

Today, Original Tommy’s World Famous Hamburgers is selling chili burgers for 80 cents at any of there locations from noon to 8 p.m., because Tommy’s is turning 80 years old.

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tom Carroll
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Which raises an important “line-math” question, how long can you wait in line before the deal stops being worth it?

Yesterday Tom Carroll stopped by the original location and paid $6.04 after tax for a chili burger. Today that same burger is about 87 cents after tax, which means you save roughly five bucks.

If your time is worth around $20 an hour, the line stops being financially worth it at about 15 minutes for one burger (this deal is limited to 3 burgers per person).

After that, you are no longer saving money. You are participating in a cultural event.

How long would you wait in line for a Tommy’s Chili Burger?
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Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

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