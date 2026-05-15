Tommy’s Original celebrates 80 years with a deal, but how long should you wait?

Today, Original Tommy’s World Famous Hamburgers is selling chili burgers for 80 cents at any of there locations from noon to 8 p.m., because Tommy’s is turning 80 years old.

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Which raises an important “line-math” question, how long can you wait in line before the deal stops being worth it?



Yesterday Tom Carroll stopped by the original location and paid $6.04 after tax for a chili burger. Today that same burger is about 87 cents after tax, which means you save roughly five bucks.



If your time is worth around $20 an hour, the line stops being financially worth it at about 15 minutes for one burger (this deal is limited to 3 burgers per person).



After that, you are no longer saving money. You are participating in a cultural event.



How long would you wait in line for a Tommy’s Chili Burger?