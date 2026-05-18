The psychedelic place where L.A. artists with a penchant for the unusual gather

Every week in Shadow Hills, performing arts venue Sun Space hosts “Unusual Tuesdays,” a unique variety show featuring plays, niche lectures, far-out music and more. Staff writer Christopher Buchanan spent one Tuesday night with the folks that bring this community to life.
Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.
Christopher Buchanan is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, he covered national and state politics, protests, higher education and American subculture. Buchanan’s work has been featured in NBC, Politico, CalMatters, NPR and American Banker, the latter as a member of the Dow Jones News Fund, and he was a 2025 breaking news intern at The Times.