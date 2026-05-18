The psychedelic place where L.A. artists with a penchant for the unusual gather

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Every week in Shadow Hills, performing arts venue Sun Space hosts “Unusual Tuesdays,” a unique variety show featuring plays, niche lectures, far-out music and more. Staff writer Christopher Buchanan spent one Tuesday night with the folks that bring this community to life.