The drama inside Carl’s Jr.: Crushed by California costs, crime and competition
Itzel Luna is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She is originally from the San Fernando Valley and previously worked as a breaking news intern at The Times in 2022. Most recently, she interned for the entertainment and lifestyle section at the Associated Press. Her work can also be found at the Wall Street Journal, USA Today and CalMatters. Luna graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology with data science and a master’s degree in data journalism.
Albert Brave Tiger Lee is a Southern California native, son of Korean immigrants, a father and a staff videographer at the Los Angeles Times. His work spans various mediums of visual storytelling and has been recognized for various disciplines including a national Emmy Award for News and Documentary, an RFK Journalism Award, Pictures of the Year International honors, the National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism Award and Columbia University’s Dart Award.