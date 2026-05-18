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2026 World Cup set to become the “most polluting” games ever
Climate & Environment

2026 World Cup set to become the “most polluting” games ever

By Blanca Begert
 and Brenda Elizondo
As nearly 300,000 fans prepare to arrive in Los Angeles for the men’s World Cup soccer championship in mid-June, the international soccer federation is coming under fire for what climate scientists and advocates are calling the most polluting World Cup in history.

This year’s event is being held in 16 stadiums across three giant countries: Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.


That’s despite the fact that climate change is worsening, the risk of playing in dangerous heat is rising and the federation, FIFA, has a commitment to reduce its carbon emissions 50% by 2030.
Climate & EnvironmentWorld Cup 2026Climate Change
Blanca Begert

Blanca Begert is a climate and energy reporter for the Los Angeles Times.

Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

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