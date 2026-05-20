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VIDEO | 02:28
Bob Baker Marionette Theater unleashes first new show in 40 years
Entertainment & Arts

Bob Baker Marionette Theater unleashes first new show in 40 years

Todd Martens.
Mark Potts.
By Todd Martens and Mark E. Potts
The Bob Baker Marionette Theater’s “Choo Choo Revue” arrives at a pivotal time for the troupe, which is in the process of buying its Highland Park home.


The show is a statement piece, its first new work in more than 40 years and first to be created without its legendary founder.
Entertainment & Arts
Todd Martens

Todd Martens is a features columnist at the Los Angeles Times who writes about theme parks and West Coast Experiences, among other topics. His weekly newsletter, Mr. Todd’s Wild Ride, covers the ever-changing world of theme parks from SoCal. Martens joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007 and has covered a mix of interactive entertainment as its game critic and pop music as a reporter and editor. Previously, he reported on the music business for Billboard Magazine.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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