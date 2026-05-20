Bob Baker Marionette Theater unleashes first new show in 40 years

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



The Bob Baker Marionette Theater’s “Choo Choo Revue” arrives at a pivotal time for the troupe, which is in the process of buying its Highland Park home.





The show is a statement piece, its first new work in more than 40 years and first to be created without its legendary founder.