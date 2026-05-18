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As crowds build at Yosemite, visitors worry the high season will be a disaster
California

As crowds build at Yosemite, visitors worry the high season will be a disaster

Jack Dolan.
Mark Potts.
By Jack Dolan and Mark E. Potts
Even before the summer rush, which begins in earnest on Memorial Day weekend, California’s most visited national park is seeing enormous crowds.

The reason, according to parks advocates, is the Trump administration’s decision to abandon a reservation system implemented in 2020.

On Saturday, there seemed to be an uneasy balance: The crowds were large but well-managed, with some visitors worried about the months ahead.
California
Jack Dolan

Jack Dolan is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A winner of numerous national awards, he has twice been named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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