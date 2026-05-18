As crowds build at Yosemite, visitors worry the high season will be a disaster

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Even before the summer rush, which begins in earnest on Memorial Day weekend, California’s most visited national park is seeing enormous crowds.



The reason, according to parks advocates, is the Trump administration’s decision to abandon a reservation system implemented in 2020.



On Saturday, there seemed to be an uneasy balance: The crowds were large but well-managed, with some visitors worried about the months ahead.

