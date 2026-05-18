5 dead, including teen gunmen, following attack at Islamic Center of San Diego, police say

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Five people are dead including two gunmen who police said entered the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday morning and opened fire.



Police swarmed the center after receiving reports of an active shooter and significant injuries. By 1 p.m., officials said in a social media post that the threat had been “neutralized.”