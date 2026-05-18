Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:42
5 dead, including teen gunmen, following attack at Islamic Center of San Diego, police say
California

5 dead, including teen gunmen, following attack at Islamic Center of San Diego, police say

Mark Potts.
By Mark E. Potts
Senior Editor for Video Subscribe
Five people are dead including two gunmen who police said entered the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday morning and opened fire.

Police swarmed the center after receiving reports of an active shooter and significant injuries. By 1 p.m., officials said in a social media post that the threat had been “neutralized.”
California
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement