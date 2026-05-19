A Century of Miles Davis’ cool at Musichead gallery

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Jazz fans across Los Angeles are celebrating the prolific career and lasting impacts of the legendary Miles Davis. The king of cool would have been 100 years old this May. In celebration, the Miles Davis estate has many events planned throughout the year. Curator Sam Milgrom partnered with the estate to bring together the work of 20 photographers illuminating unseen aspects of Davis’ life and decades long career. You can check out the exhibit at Musichead Gallery until Jun 13.