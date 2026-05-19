A Century of Miles Davis’ cool at Musichead gallery

Jazz fans across Los Angeles are celebrating the prolific career and lasting impacts of the legendary Miles Davis. The king of cool would have been 100 years old this May. In celebration, the Miles Davis estate has many events planned throughout the year. Curator Sam Milgrom partnered with the estate to bring together the work of 20 photographers illuminating unseen aspects of Davis’ life and decades long career. You can check out the exhibit at Musichead Gallery until Jun 13.
Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.
Julius Miller is an editorial assistant at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, he worked as an associate editor and staff writer for Los Angeles Magazine. When he’s not aiding the newsroom, he’s spinning vinyl records or hanging out with his cat, Dali.