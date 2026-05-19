Navigating breakups in the digital age

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Anyone going through a breakup today is familiar with the extra challenge of navigating their heartbreak in the digital world. Do you delete your text history? Your photos? Block their contact?



When you intertwine your life with someone, it can be difficult or painful to extricate yourself from the digital web you’ve built.



Social media etiquette after a breakup might even feel like its own secret language with confusing rules: “What does it mean when they watch my story right away? Will they be offended if I unfollow them?”



@bexcastillo spoke to a Dr. Paula Durlofsky, author of “Logged in and Stressed Out,” to learn more.