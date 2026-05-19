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Navigating breakups in the digital age
California

Navigating breakups in the digital age

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
Video Journalist Follow
Anyone going through a breakup today is familiar with the extra challenge of navigating their heartbreak in the digital world. Do you delete your text history? Your photos? Block their contact?

When you intertwine your life with someone, it can be difficult or painful to extricate yourself from the digital web you’ve built.

Social media etiquette after a breakup might even feel like its own secret language with confusing rules: “What does it mean when they watch my story right away? Will they be offended if I unfollow them?”

@bexcastillo spoke to a Dr. Paula Durlofsky, author of “Logged in and Stressed Out,” to learn more.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

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