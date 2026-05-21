Train for Life, Not Just the Gym: Mobility, Stability & Moving for Longevity

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



From carrying groceries to checking your blind spot while driving, life happens in motion — and your workouts should reflect that. Pvolve’s Dani Coleman joins Live & Well to share why multidimensional training helps build strength that extends beyond the gym. We talk about mobility as the missing link in fitness, training for longevity, and how small, intentional movement patterns can help you feel stronger, more resilient, and more connected to your body every day.