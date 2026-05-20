Free tool from CalPrivacy helps block your personal details from data brokers

California just launched a new tool called DROP that lets residents request the deletion of their personal data from more than 500 data broker websites with a single form.

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Starting August 1, brokers will be required to process those requests every 45 days.

More than 300,000 Californians have already signed up.



CA Residents can sign up at privacy.ca.gov.



Tom Carroll spoke with Tom Kemp, the Executive Director of CalPrivacy, the state agency in charge of the program, to learn more.