Disneyland’s Smuggler’s Run adds the Mandalorian and Grogu to the ride

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Smugglers Run has always been a technical marvel, but it was a feat of engineering rather than one that forged an emotional connection. The tweaks should fix much of what has long ailed it. Now, instead of a singular fixed mission, guests will have the ability to visit one of three “Star Wars” locations — a planet such as the urban Coruscant, the gas realm of Bespin or the wreckage of the second Death Star near Endor. This decision is made by one of the engineers, but it also levels up the attraction’s ability to surprise.



The new version also introduces the Mandalorian and Grogu to the ride, just in time for the release of their film.