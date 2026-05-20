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Disneyland’s Smuggler’s Run adds the Mandalorian and Grogu to the ride
Entertainment & Arts

Disneyland’s Smuggler’s Run adds the Mandalorian and Grogu to the ride

Todd Martens.
Mark Potts.
By Todd Martens and Mark E. Potts
Smugglers Run has always been a technical marvel, but it was a feat of engineering rather than one that forged an emotional connection. The tweaks should fix much of what has long ailed it. Now, instead of a singular fixed mission, guests will have the ability to visit one of three “Star Wars” locations — a planet such as the urban Coruscant, the gas realm of Bespin or the wreckage of the second Death Star near Endor. This decision is made by one of the engineers, but it also levels up the attraction’s ability to surprise.

The new version also introduces the Mandalorian and Grogu to the ride, just in time for the release of their film.
Entertainment & Arts
Todd Martens

Todd Martens is a features columnist at the Los Angeles Times who writes about theme parks and West Coast Experiences, among other topics. His weekly newsletter, Mr. Todd’s Wild Ride, covers the ever-changing world of theme parks from SoCal. Martens joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007 and has covered a mix of interactive entertainment as its game critic and pop music as a reporter and editor. Previously, he reported on the music business for Billboard Magazine.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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